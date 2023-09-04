BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The formation of the W.H.O. was an outgrowth of the 1913 Eugenics Office, says David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1762 views • 09/04/2023

”We did a whole set of shows on the  depopulation agenda.” “If you go back and look at the formation of the W.H.O. you see it is the outgrowth of the  1913 Eugenics Office  at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.” “That was funded by  [billionaire]  Andrew Carnegie.” “The W.H.O.’s founding executive director, who, five (5) years into the W.H.O. said the role of the World Health Organization,  in 1955, was for  population control and population suppression [depopulation], and that eugenics was a necessary part of that process.” “[ In ] 1955,  the first Secretary General  of the W.H.O.  was appointed by  the Rockefeller Foundation.” “This program at Cold Spring Harbor Lab since 1913 has been about  removing the population [depopulation].” “The acceleration of this program is about  in 2028… Social Security [ runs out of money ].” “It’s much easier NOT to pay people  [ if ] they are DEAD.” David Martin, PhD tells "One World Government Agenda" channel on Aug 29, 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3cyhbw-covid-19-will-we-ever-get-justice-with-david-martin.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
whoeugenicsdavid martin phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy