EX-CIA Turned Whistleblower On Mark Of The Beast
MIRRORED from Kevin Shipp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTPZD4jYzlU&ab_channel=KevinShipp

7 Jul 2021

"Let him who has UNDERSTANDING CALCULATE the NUMBER of the beast (anti-Christ)..." Revelatiojn 13:18

It will take knowledge of AI to calculate the digital number of this global leader.

With more revelations from Bill Gates, Microsoft and the World Economic Forum regarding Transhumanism (merging humans with AI) this is more evident than when I first published it.

