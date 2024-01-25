Create New Account
EPISODE 356: FROM GRAMMAR TO GROOMING
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Djokovic Aces Response to Heckler Who Shouts ‘Get Vaccinated!’; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Another Elephant in the Room as an alarming rise in maternal deaths coincides with CDC’s push to vaccinate pregnant mothers, and the hidden harms of ‘gender affirming care’; Gays Against Groomers Founder explains her organization’s fight to protect children from sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization.


Guests: Jaimee Michell

