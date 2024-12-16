❗️2 Centuries Old: Russian Military police on the Kursk frontline evacuated valuable religious artifacts from the Holy Trinity Church - part 2

❗️Russian Military police on the Kursk frontline evacuated valuable religious artifacts from the Holy Trinity Church.

☦️Among the removed relics is the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, which is more than two centuries old.

