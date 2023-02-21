Guitar Lessons in 5min or Less #29: Shuffle Rhythm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'll explain and demonstrate how to count the shuffle rhythm and recognize when to use it. Applied to a bassline for the blues song "Sweet Home Chicago". Link to sheet music: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/835389 Supporters can contribute with the green tip button or purchase one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com