Mirrored Content

President Vladimir Putin made headlines today by declaring that Ukraine is no longer a functioning country—but a terrorist organization. In a stunning address, Putin questioned how peace can be negotiated with terrorists, especially as Ukraine continues to launch attacks inside Russian territory.





This follows confirmation from the Kremlin that the bridge explosion in Bryansk was carried out by Ukrainian forces using foreign-made explosives. Col. Rob Maness joined Redacted to talk about this latest escalation.

