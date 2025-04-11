BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin, September 2024: hmm, must be psychic 🤔
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
143 views • 5 months ago

Putin, September 2024:

"We are not pursuing de-dollarization. We were denied the ability to transact in dollars. We are simply forced to look for other options… The U.S. is pushing this process forward through its own careless, unprofessional, and foolish actions."

Must be psychic.

Adding more from today with Putin: 

Putin emphasized that Russia is placing significant focus on improving its Navy, highlighting its crucial role in safeguarding the country's national interests.

He also noted that the global situation, new threats, and the digital revolution necessitate the creation of a new look for the Russian Navy. Additionally, Putin stated that Russia's strategic nuclear forces serve as a guarantee of the nation's security, with modern equipment comprising 100% of the arsenal.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
