Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline 'Druzhba' equivalent to attack on Hungary & Slovakia, which receive raw materials from Russia along this route – Hungarian FM (Péter Szijjártó)
Calls Zelensky’s threats against Hungarian energy security ‘outrageous & scandalous’
Ukraine could not attack 'Druzhba' oil pipeline without EU officials in Brussels knowing - Hungary's Foreign Minister
💬 "It is very difficult to imagine that this issue [the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline] would not arise between Zelensky and von der Leyen, as well as other European leaders ... I think it is unrealistic that this issue did not arise between them," Szijjarto said.
Footage: Harcosok órájá