Shot Dead - The Movie ( Full )
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2369 views • 11/20/2023

This is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make. But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.

Hear from the families brave enough to speak up and admit that the shot killed their children. Hear from the ones who have refused to keep quiet. We all know that there are so many who have sold out to pharma, denying that their loved ones were hurt or killed by the shots. But there is no amount of money or threats that can keep these parents from speaking truth in honor of their children…and so this doesn’t happen to one more child.
A We The Patriots USA Original Production
Produced and Directed by Teryn Gregson
Filmed and Edited by Jason and Avery Kabrich of Not Sheep Media

Original Sources
https://rumble.com/v3v0q2m-shot-dead-the-movie.html

https://wethepatriotsusa.org/shot-dead-movie/

https://wethepatriotsusa.org/

Mirrored - Info Matrix

Keywords
fullvaxxthe movieshot dead
