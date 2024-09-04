© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Irish school teacher and preacher arrested for third time for refusing to call a student by their preferred pronoun.... Enoch Burke has spent 400 days in prison for contempt of court for defending The Bible...
Total insanity!
Further Info:
https://news.sky.com/story/enoch-burke-irish-teacher-in-transgender-row-jailed-for-third-time-13208740
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/