Is mRNA-Corona Vaccination Triggering Cancer/Turbo-Cancer? Interview with Dr. med. Ute Krüger

In this new interview with Kla.TV Dr. Ute Krüger shines a light on the fact that mRNA coronavirus jabs can trigger cancer and turbo-cancer. These consist of extremely fast-growing and aggressive tumor tissue and can also affect young people. This cancer explosion often occurs in several organs just a few months after vaccination. Find out in this interview why cardiovascular risks are not the only red flag, but especially also the danger of turbo-cancer through mRNA-injections needs urgent attention.