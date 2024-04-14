Healthy Living Livestream: Biosolids: A Toxic Trick Played on Farmers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 6, 12:00 pm EST
Science
In this 30-minute wake-up call, you’ll find out:
- How biosolids are poisoning our food supply (and ruining your health).
- How farmers have been tricked into using a “cost-effective,” yet toxic, fertilizer without knowing it.
- How you can evade this synthetic pollutant and its dangerous effects once and for all.
The paper I discussed today: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405665022000117
