🔥Al-Qassam Brigades - Balls of Steel Moment destroying the Zionist army in east Rafah

🔥Al-Qassam Brigades destroy the Zionist army in east Rafah ⚡️

Adding:

Hezbollah (Lebanon) in a press release:

- We congratulate Hamas for unanimously choosing Yahya Sinwar as head of the political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh.

- Choosing Sinwar from the heart of the besieged Gaza Strip confirms that the goals sought by the enemy in killing leaders and officials have failed to achieve their goal.





- This choice is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and behind it the United States and its allies that the Hamas movement is unified in its decision, firm in its principles, and steadfast in its major choices.

- The election of the new president of the Hamas movement at this important time and in the heart of the battle increases our nation and the peoples of our region's faith and determination to unify efforts and insist on continuing the resistance until complete liberation.





