The “Invasion” at the Southern Border -New Senate Accountability Bill | Sekulow

The “Invasion” at the Southern Border | American Center for Law and Justice





Senator Roger Marshall (KS) has a new bill that would force President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to report monthly on illegal immigrants caught at the southern border who are on the Terrorist Watchlist.





Senator Marshall argues that the border crisis has resulted in “an invasion,” leaving the U.S. susceptible to future terrorists illegally entering. And he’s got the data to back it up.





We’ve told you about the millions of “gotaways” who have crossed the border under the Biden Administration. We also exposed the Administration’s cover-up of Yemen terrorists caught at the border.