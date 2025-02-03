BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Arrested For Praying Silently in Western Culture and Convicted
uncommonsense1
uncommonsense1
3 followers
21 views • 7 months ago


Imagine being arrested for simply standing in silence, offering a prayer in your mind. In this episode, we dive into the shocking story of how a quiet moment of faith turned into a legal battle spanning years. What does this mean for freedom, faith, and personal rights in today’s society? Join us as we uncover the details of this controversial case, challenge the boundaries of belief in public spaces, and explore what happens when silent prayer becomes a criminal act.Show more

For more insights and resources, visit:

Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/

Cost of Glory: https://www.costofglory.com/

Demos Family Kitchen: https://demosfamilykitchen.com/

