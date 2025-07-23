© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite decades of failed doomsday predictions from climate alarmists, Antarctica's ice sheet has actually been growing.
"This tells us more than anything that the Net Zero scam is well and truly doomed."
"We were told by countless politicians—from Al Gore to Bill Gates to Ed Miliband—that our ice caps were going to be gone by this time twenty years ago."
"Well, that hasn't happened either. The reality is the ice sheets are growing."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
