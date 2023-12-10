Destruction caused in Aitaroun, south Lebanon as a Result of the Israeli Airstrikes - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the destruction caused in Aitaroun, south Lebanon as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.
Added on Dec 11th:
Israel Used US-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack – WaPo
US-supplied white phosphorus munitions were used in an October attack in southern Lebanon that injured at least nine civilians, according to a Washington Post analysis of shell fragments found in a small village.
Amnesty International insists Israel’s use of the incendiary weapon in military operations should be investigated as a war crime.