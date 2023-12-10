Destruction caused in Aitaroun, south Lebanon as a Result of the Israeli Airstrikes - part 2

From the destruction caused in Aitaroun, south Lebanon as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.

Added on Dec 11th:

Israel Used US-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack – WaPo

US-supplied white phosphorus munitions were used in an October attack in southern Lebanon that injured at least nine civilians, according to a Washington Post analysis of shell fragments found in a small village.

Amnesty International insists Israel’s use of the incendiary weapon in military operations should be investigated as a war crime.





