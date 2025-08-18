BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Today’s Weather: Elora, Fergus, Guelph & Cambridge – August 18, 2025 Forecast
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 views • 4 weeks ago

Here’s your full Southern Ontario weather forecast for August 18, 2025! Elora, Fergus, Guelph, and Cambridge will enjoy mostly sunny skies, gentle winds from the southwest, and afternoon highs near 25-27°C. Humidity is at a comfortable level, and rain chances are very low—making it ideal for outdoor plans. Get your local weather, every morning!

#TodaysWeather #OntarioWeather #Elora #Fergus #Guelph #Cambridge #SunnyDay #WeatherUpdate #CanadaForecast #AugustWeather

weather newsweather channelelora weatherfergus weatherguelph weathercambridge ontariosouthern ontario forecastaugust 18 2025 weatherlocal weather updatecanada summerno rain forecastontario temperaturespatio weatherdaily forecast
