HOLDINGS US PRESIDENT JOE BIDWN'S SON HUNTER In The US, Germany, France BURISNA HOLDING US PRESIDENT SON HUNTER, Hunter Biden = Linked UKRAINIAN COMPANY Used for TERROR ATTACKS IN Russia

Moscow news outlets today published reports that Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have opened criminal investigations into the possible involvement of high level American and NATO officials in financing and coordinating terrorist attacks including the Crocus City Hall massacre and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 04/10/2024

