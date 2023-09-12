RFK Jr.: DNC attempts to "rig the primary process"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins Eric Bolling to discuss the 2024 race and if he's being treated fairly by the Democratic party.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html