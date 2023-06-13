June 13 2023 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Testifies on COVID-19 Policies CSPAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 13 2023 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Testifies on COVID-19 Policies CSPANCSPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?528571-1/cdc-director-testifies-covid-19-policies
Jun 13 2023
CDC Director Testifies on COVID-19 Policies
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defended her leadership and decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. She testified on the public health policies and actions implemented during her tenure before the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Topics included masking guidance, reopening schools, and COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Walensky will be stepping down from her post as CDC director June 30, 2023