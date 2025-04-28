INSANE: inside Speed Boat cabin, Double Flips to break world record, somehow spares pilots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INSANE footage from inside speed boat cabin as stomach-churning double flip somehow spares pilots
Clip appears to show them nudging past 206mph world record speed attempt — but radar reportedly recorded them falling just short of the mark.
Adding post from US Navy:
U.S. Navy Reports F/A-18E Super Hornet Lost Overboard from USS Harry S. Truman
The U.S. Navy reports that an F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor were lost overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman while operating in the Red Sea today. The aircraft was being moved in the hangar bay when the crew lost control, sending both into the sea. One minor injury was reported. An investigation is underway.