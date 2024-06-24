The Russian Anti-terrorist Committee published the video of the operation in Dagestan last night.

Head of Dagestan Melikov: "We understand who is behind the organization of these terrorist attacks. We understand what the organizers were trying to achieve."

Lavrov with his Belarusian colleague: There is no doubt about the USA's involvement in yesterday's terrorist attack

As stated in the joint statement of the heads of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleynik,

"Kiev massively uses Western weapons to kill civilians, destroy civilian infrastructure, and carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory."





"The involvement of the US and Ukraine in the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is beyond doubt,"

Lavrov said during the conversation with Aleynik.

The minister stressed that the American weapons supplied by the US to the Ukrainian regime "cannot be used without the direct participation of the US military, including satellite capabilities".

The EU has adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on the transit of Russian LNG through European ports, the EU Council reports.

What does the 14th package of the EU sanctions include?

According to the European Council, the main points are:

➡️restrictions on the transit of Russian LNG through European ports. Europe will continue to purchase it, but will prohibit re-export to third countries.

➡️ restrictions on the “shadow” Russian fleet, which affected 27 vessels.

➡️a ban for European media, parties and analytical organizations to accept funding from Russian sources.

➡️personal sanctions against 116 individuals and legal entities.

➡️sanctions against companies from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and the UAE for circumventing sanctions.

➡️a ban on the sale to Russia of cultural and historical valuable objects ​​“that may be suspected of Ukrainian origin.”

➡️limiting the registration of intellectual property rights in the European Union by Russian citizens and companies.

➡️a ban on the import of Russian helium and the export to Russia of manganese ores, several types of plastic, rare earth elements and electronic components.

➡️EU airlines are prohibited from operating charters and private flights around the world on behalf of Russian individuals and legal entities.







