A Fox News producer blew the whistle that Tucker was fired because he reported the incident on January 6 and Fox was under pressure from big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer!
福克斯新闻一制片人爆料塔克被解雇是因为他报道1月6日的事件，以及福克斯受到大药厂如辉瑞的压力！
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部