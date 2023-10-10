[Oct 18, 2017] TFR - 109 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this broadcast, I brought back Brian Godawa as my guest to continue where we left off in our discussion of Preterism vs Futurism views of the “Last Days.” In this one we focused a lot more on how Scripture should be interpreted. Is it all literal? Is it “poetic” and “metaphorical” or perhaps a combination of all of the above? What about ideas of dual-fulfillment prophecy? These were the questions we tried to tackle in this one, while leaving room for much more dialogue to come.
website: godawa.com/books/chronicles-of-the-apocalypse
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
