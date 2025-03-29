BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HOW LAZY DO YOU HAVE TO BE NOT TO LOAD A BLUETOOTH SCANNER 📲 ON YOUR SMARTPHONE ⅋ SEE FOR YOURSELF❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
1
207 views • 5 months ago

https://odysee.com/@nanochip:a/Nanochip-genocide--How-to-track-the-sheep-with-your-Phone-Bluetooth:9


How lazy do you have to be not to open your smartphone, load a Bluetooth scanner app and see for yourself


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/TR8PLz8Qgbqw/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9p0kwu


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


Just the relevant part:


Okay...so what does that title mean, exactly, Mr. Smart Talking Computer Guy?


Well, how are you reading this?


Computer 💻?


Cell phone 📲?


Tablet?


It doesn’t matter as to WHAT; it matters as to HOW.


How is MACHINE ACCESS CODE.


Machine access code (or MAC address) is how, through quintillions of transactions of data going to and fro, that requested data satisfies said requests.


This is why your garage door opener doesn’t open EVERY GARAGE AROUND.


They are all on the SAME FREQUENCY.


So are WE.


So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS:


If you accept this MARK, made with LUCIFERASE, you will become a 🦗


The rest can be read at the following URL [mostly from Jim Stone Freelance]:


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

Keywords
mark of the beastwifilazycovidiocracybluetooth signal
