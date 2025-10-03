War: Russia & Ukraine and Israel & Hamas 03/10/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Hamas are ever closer to War! Today we see that Dutch Citizens are urged to “Prepare for War”. Poland is preparing training for every adult male to be ready for developments of nuclear weapons. The EU also launched a $840 Billion Program to “Prepare for War with Russia”
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00The War has Begun
03:12Russia & Ukraine
12:06Israel & Hamas
19:25Internal Revolution
20:46America’s Problems
24:51Shane Warren’s Vision
26:12Our Sponsors