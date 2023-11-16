BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian Authority President Denounces 'War Crimes'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
33 views • 11/16/2023

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday denounced Israel’s operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital. The attack is a “flagrant violation of international law”, said a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which demanded “urgent international intervention to protect the civilians there”. Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, issued some of his strongest words yet.

The United Nations Security Council has voted in favor of a humanitarian pause in Israel's war on Gaza. The 15-member council called for urgent and extended pauses to allow aid access.

Death toll from Zionist entity genocide in Gaza hits 11,500 on day 40 of apartheid aggressionMore than 4,700 children among Palestinians murdered so far in Gaza, injuries hit 29k



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
