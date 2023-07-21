© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden Crime Family: $10 MIL bribe from Ukraine. This might just sink the Bidens.
Jesse Watters
Joe and Hunter Biden coerced a Ukrainian CEO to bribe them $10 million, according to a declassified FBI document. They were strong-arming Burisma the whole time and it all Joe’s idea. This might just be what sinks the Bidens.
@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1682189351780843520?s=20