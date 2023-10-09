God Judges After Yom Kippur in Smoke & Clouds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We've discussed previously how Revelation seems to offer glimpses of Yom Kipper in certain chapters. That helps us establish specific judgment timeframes to observe. Next we desire to know the signs that will help us understand we're going into the final seven years. What will they be? Smoke, clouds, winds, no wind, and God's presence seem to await us. In what sequence should they occur? Let's discuss!