Kari Lake reacts to Fox News' 'Bud Light moment': Eric Bolling The Balance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'BUD LIGHT MOMENT': Eric Bolling talks woke, warped corporate ideologies being pushed onto America's youth with Kari Lake, and how there's a parallel with Fox News' Tucker Carlson situation.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html