The Rosetta Stone A Fake? Egyptian history a Lie?

The Rosetta Stone has been hailed as the key to understanding ancient Egypt, but what if this iconic artifact is nothing more than a crudely constructed lie? In this video, we expose hard evidence showing the Rosetta Stone as a colonial-era forgery, based in true white-supremacy ideology. They wanted to appear smarter and superior to the locals, so they steamrolled their ideas into history. It is fascinating that the establishment that continues to push this falsehood of decoding, accuses those who claim there have been advanced ancient civilizations of racism when that has been their genocidal stance ever since they began exploring and dominating other peoples. From its shallow carvings to its suspicious discovery during Napoleon’s campaign in Egypt, every detail points to a deliberate manipulation of history. We’ll also uncover the truth behind other Egyptian fabrications, like Khufu’s cartouche in the Great Pyramid, and examine how these lies have shaped modern perceptions of ancient civilizations. An entire industry of academia and research, for decades, costing billions and distracting good minds, all to a red-herring. This is not the only discipline corrupted by these narcissistic haters of humanity. Who benefits from hiding the truth? What ancient knowledge has been suppressed? Find out in this compelling investigation into history’s greatest deception.