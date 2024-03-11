NATO's F-35A is now Nuclear Strike-Capable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuclear Strike-Capable F-35A Gets B61-12 Bomb Support | Will Upgraded NATO Jet Scare Off Russia?”
The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter has been operationally certified to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear bomb, a spokesman for the F-35 JPO told Breaking Defense. JPO spokesperson Russ Goemaere stated that the certification was finished on October 12, 2023.
This was months ahead of a pledge to NATO* allies that the process would wrap by January 2024. Some F-35As can now carry the B61-12, officially granting the stealth fighter dual-capability to deploy both conventional and nuclear weapons. Watch the video to know the significance of dual capability aircraft.