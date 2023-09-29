Restoring the Family Restoring Men BardsFM w Resistance Chicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The most powerful BardsFM show to date- buckle up! Restoring The Family Restoring MENBe sure to check out Cory Gray's FREE 8-course series of KINGDOM UNIVERSITY! https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GeNkBWrb--k-GQINbdDEXwio9epzm8Xk
Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.
MYPillow promo code: BARDS
Go to https://www.mypillow.com/bards and use the promo code BARDS or... Call 1-800-975-2939. Use promo code BARDS.
EMPShield protect your vehicles and home. Promo code BARDS:
https://www.empshield.com
BIRCH GOLD Infokit:
>>>Text BARDS to 989898
My Patriot Supply PREPAREWITHBARDS.COM :
https://preparewithbards.com/
EnviroKlnez air purifiers. MADE in USA. Promo code BARDS:
https://enviroklenz.com/ekpure/
iTargetPro promo code BARDS: https://itargetpro.com
CB Distillery Speical promo code VIP and save 50%:
https://www.thecbdistillery.com/
Treadlite Broadforks...best garden tool EVER. Promo code BARDS:https://www.treadlitebroadforks.com/?ref=BARDS
Field of Greens organic superfood whole body supplement. Promo code BARDS:
https://fieldofgreens.com/
Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS
>>> https://thefoundersbible.com/#ordernow
MYCoffee promo code BARDS: https://mystore.com/mycoffee
BardsFM Flags: https://bardsfm.com/shop/black-flag/
DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content
Address:
Xpedition Cafe, LLC
780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133
Roseburg, OR 97471