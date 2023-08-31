RARE MASSIVE EXCHANGE OF STRIKES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Last night, at least seven Russian regions reported attempted attacks by Ukrainian drones.

One of the targets was the military-civilian airfield in Pskov, which, according to various sources, was targeted by 10 to 21 drones. The Russian air defense failed to intercept all of them. The local Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attack. According to media reports, four IL-76 military airlifters were damaged. According to local authorities, casualties were avoided.

The targeted airport is located almost 700 km from the border with Ukraine. While the distance from Pskov to the Latvian border is about 65 kilometers.

The probability of the UAV attack from the territory of the Baltic countries is very high. There is also a version of the work of a pro-Ukrainian group of saboteurs on the territory of Russia, probably aimed to escalate tensions between Moscow and NATO. However, this would be a complicated and risky operation by the Kiev regime.

Anyway, such a provocation could become a step towards a terrible conflict.

Soon after the attack in Pskov, four drones targeted the city of Bryansk. According to the local governor, all of them were shot down. Local sources showed that after a UAV crashed, a fire broke out at the local Kremny EL microelectronics plant.

Two more drones were shot down in the neighboring Oryol region. No damage was reported.

Then two UAVs were intercepted in the Kaluga region. One of them fell into an empty tank for storing petroleum products in the Dzerzhinsky district, as a result, a fire broke out in the area.

The Ministry of Defense announced the shooting down of two more drones in the Ryazan region.

Another UAV was intercepted in the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region.

The governor of Sevastopol claimed that Russian anti-submarine and sabotage defense forces had repelled a drone attack from the sea in the bay in Sevastopol.

In addition, around midnight, one aircraft of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four boats with Ukrainian paratroopers with up to 50 servicemen in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the air alert was roaring all over Ukraine.

The Russian Aerospace Forces struck targets in Kiev, and according to Ukrainian sources, this was the most massive attack on the city since the last spring. At least six targets were reportedly struck. The mayor of Kiev confirmed fires in the Shevchenko district, including in an administrative building.

Russian strikes also hit targets in Odessa. The infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr region was damaged. Explosions thundered in Zaporozhye, Krivyi Rih and in the Cherkasy region.

Stuck on the front, the Ukrainian military is trying its best to inflict at least some damage in the Russian rear areas. The last night marked one of the most massive drone attacks on the Russian territory, which indeed resulted in some victories. However, if the involvement of NATO countries in the strikes is confirmed, the small Kiev’s victory may lead to a global catastrophe.





