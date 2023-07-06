Israel rapidly advancing cancer treatments | The Record with Greta Van Susteren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX's Greta Van Susteren meets with Israel's leading cancer scientists, how t cells can help play a role in treatment and more on NEWSMAX's The Record with Greta Van Susteren
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html