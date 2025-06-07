BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel is giving Palestinians 2 options, die by BULLETS or STARVATION
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
91 views • 3 months ago

Palestine’s🇵🇸 UN Ambassador: Israel is giving Palestinians 2 options, die by BULLETS or STARVATION

‘They’re saying for the 2 million+ Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, they have to travel so many kilometres to five stations of distributions of food.

It is a plan designed by the occupying power to make life extra hell. Life is hell to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as described by the Secretary-General of the UN. But they want to make it impossible for Palestinians so that they either die by bullets or by starvation.

But the only option that they’re offering is to beg for mercy to leave the Gaza Strip so that they can have ethnic cleansing put in place in the Gaza Strip.

They are using this criminal method, cruel method, in order to force the people to flee the Gaza Strip and they are so far, after 20 months of hell, they’re refusing to do so.’

-Palestine’s Ambassador to the UN Dr. Riyad Mansour on the latest episode of Going Underground


FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6ue3fr-is-the-palestinian-authority-israels-hostage-going-underground-talks-to-pal.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
