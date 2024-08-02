Two Wins in Religious Exemption Lawsuits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 1755: Two New Wins in Religious Exemption Lawsuits
https://LokiLuck03.podbean.com/e/two-new-wins-in-religious-exemption-lawsuits/
Typo Alert: It's episode 1755 to be exact 😉
I've done a rant, examined these footnotes &bpresented my commentary:
* Two New Wins in Religious Exemption Lawsuits Add to String of Recent Victories
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/two-new-wins-religious-exemption-lawsuits-recent-victories/
* Article 1 of the Pennsylvania Constitution
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Pennsylvania_Constitution
* Article 1 of the Connecticut Constitution
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Connecticut_Constitution
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* Pay Pal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3