Democrats Make Fools of Themselves Demonizing Elon Musk
55 views • 7 months ago
Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome is the tool being used by Democrats who want to keep their slush funds and taxpayer money alive, stating that Elon has no right to investigate how the money is being spent.
Watch as Democrats like Elizabeth, Warren, Chuck Schumer, and Jamie Raskin, publicly embarrass themselves, yelling, "fight, fight, fight," and then accusing Donald Trump inciting and insurrection with the same words.
