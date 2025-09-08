Proper God-Honoring Money Management and Three Significant Forms of Wealth - Tony Bradshaw





Managing money is stressful and induces a headache for most people, but not for Tony Bradshaw. Tony is an entrepreneur and an investor who is passionate about embracing three key areas surrounding finances: control, purpose, and God-given dominion. Tony is also the author of The Millionaire Choice - Millionaire or Not. You Can Choose. Tony discusses the severe under-education of Christian parishioners about money management and proper Biblical tithing. He also digs into what he believes are the three biggest forms of wealth: land and real estate, gold and silver, and service-based businesses. Tony asks a pointed question: Would you rather invest your way out of debt or would you rather work your way out of it? Tony believes holding on to tangible assets like gold and silver is still the best option for stockpiling wealth.









TAKEAWAYS





Bitcoin and crypto are the next financial system, moving the world toward a cashless society





If you know how to use the financial system wisely, you can build wealth





When you give your money purpose, it ignites creativity and passion about using it for God’s glory





The Bible reminds us to be wise as serpents but harmless as doves (Matt. 10:16)









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4lmpJiH

90 Day Power Up Coaching: https://bit.ly/45AVyOX

Purpose of Wealth Summit (15% off with code TINA): https://purposeofwealth.live





🔗 CONNECT WITH TONY BRADSHAW

Website: https://www.tonybradshaw.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tony.bradshaw.10441

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonybradshaw_/

X: https://x.com/tonybradshaw

Podcast: https://bit.ly/41LHS2s





🔗 CONNECT WITH PURPOSE OF WEALTH

Website: https://www.purposeofwealth.live/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #tonybradshaw #cashless #cashlesssociety #digitalpayments #futureofmoney #fintech #digitalcurrency #convenience #lesscrime #financialinclusion #ecommerce #smarteconomy #cashisking #privacy #financialfreedom #privacy #unbanked #banktyranny #CBDC #blockchain #crypto #cybersecurity



