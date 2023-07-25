GLENN BECK | The Hunter Biden Info That Liberals Have to See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn reviews the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers — including one gay Democrat — who told the House Oversight Committee that President Biden's Department of Justice interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden.
The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, laid out Hunter's foreign business money trail, described an environment of fear among the investigators, and claimed even Biden's presidential transition team was tipped off.
Glenn wants to know, "who's running things" at the DOJ and is it time to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland?
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV