You are unlikely to see this footage in the corporate news, as it graphically illustrates the failure of western strategy in Ukraine. Confirming that the Ukrainian army is on the verge of collapse with footage of troops literally running for their lives
The Russian Army has released video of captured Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. The video shows how Ukrainian troops ran away from the Avdiivka battlefield. On camera, a group of Ukrainian troops were caught escaping the battleground. Ukrainian forces began fleeing a day before actually receiving an order to do so from Kyiv’s newly-appointed top general, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Russian Army claimed. The troops even left their heavy equipment behind to boost their chances of survival. Watch this video to learn more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times