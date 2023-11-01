© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Strip - consequences of IDF latest bombing - Nov 1 - part 2
Israeli media: The death toll of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza battles since yesterday has risen to 12 dead and 17 wounded, including 4 seriously injured.
Ministry of Health in Gaza:
8,796 martyrs, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women.
The occupation committed a new massacre in Jabalia
So far, we have received 2,030 reports of missing under the rubble.
European Union foreign policy official:
We were horrified by the high number of victims following the Israeli bombing of Jabalia camp
The safety and protection of civilians is not only a moral duty, but also a legal obligation