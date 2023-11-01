Gaza Strip - consequences of IDF latest bombing - Nov 1 - part 2

Israeli media: The death toll of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza battles since yesterday has risen to 12 dead and 17 wounded, including 4 seriously injured.

Ministry of Health in Gaza:

8,796 martyrs, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women.

The occupation committed a new massacre in Jabalia

So far, we have received 2,030 reports of missing under the rubble.

European Union foreign policy official:

We were horrified by the high number of victims following the Israeli bombing of Jabalia camp

The safety and protection of civilians is not only a moral duty, but also a legal obligation









