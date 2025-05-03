FIA Stolen Digital Assets - CTW Officials are Criminal Robber and kidnapper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Officials of Counter terrorism wing CTW are criminal robber and kidnapper by conduct. They Hunt innocent citizen named Hafiz M Asghar, brutally tortured and then FIA Stolen Digital Assets of worth 4 billions Pakistani Rupees. 200 Bitcoins were snatched and plundered by Federal Agency and then involve the citizen in fake terrorism case to keep him silent
tags & keywords
Hafiz M asghar
citizen brutally tortured
Federal Investigation Agency
FIA Pakistani Agency
FIA Stolen Digital Assets
Biggest Cryptocurrency Theft
Criminal of CTW