FIA Stolen Digital Assets - CTW Officials are Criminal Robber and kidnapper
sadiaseo
sadiaseo
0 follower
Follow
0
5 views • 4 months ago

Officials of Counter terrorism wing CTW are criminal robber and kidnapper by conduct. They Hunt innocent citizen named Hafiz M Asghar, brutally tortured and then FIA Stolen Digital Assets of worth 4 billions Pakistani Rupees. 200 Bitcoins were snatched and plundered by Federal Agency and then involve the citizen in fake terrorism case to keep him silent 

Hafiz M asghar

citizen brutally tortured

Federal Investigation Agency

FIA Pakistani Agency

FIA Stolen Digital Assets

Biggest Cryptocurrency Theft 

Criminal of CTW 

hafiz m asgharcitizen brutally torturedfederal investigation agencyfia pakistani agencyfia stolen digital assetsbiggest cryptocurrency theftcriminal of ctw
