What Is a Licensed Security Guard in Ontario?

Wondering what makes a security guard “licensed” in Ontario? This video breaks down the legal requirements for becoming a licensed security guard under the Private Security and Investigative Services Act (PSISA).
To qualify, you must:
✅ Complete 40 hours of ministry-approved training
✅ Pass the official Ontario security guard exam
✅ Apply through ServiceOntario with proper documents
✅ Always carry your valid licence while on duty
