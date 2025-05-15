What Is a Licensed Security Guard in Ontario?

Wondering what makes a security guard “licensed” in Ontario? This video breaks down the legal requirements for becoming a licensed security guard under the Private Security and Investigative Services Act (PSISA).

To qualify, you must:

✅ Complete 40 hours of ministry-approved training

✅ Pass the official Ontario security guard exam

✅ Apply through ServiceOntario with proper documents

✅ Always carry your valid licence while on duty

Whether you're just starting or looking to hire trained professionals, understanding licensing rules is key to staying compliant.