RFK, Jr. speaks out on being denied Secret Service protection

18 views • 11 months ago

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses being denied Secret Service protection despite his family history on ‘Your World.’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.