☦️ Since this video was posted, it has become the: New symbol of the SMO: Russian soldiers raise fallen crosses after the liberation

This Shot and others of raising the Orthodox Cross, from the front are flying all over Russia and the world.

Russian Warriors raising the Orthodox Cross in liberated territories.

"This is the Triumph of God over Satan! The Victory of Light over darkness! The Power of the Russian Spirit!" - writes the writer R. Antonovsky.

Russian military lifts fallen Orthodox cross in Kursk region

The fallen cross was found on the outskirts of the village of Sverdlikovo.

Since the structure is quite large and heavy, it took five soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces to lift it.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported yesterday that the village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region had been liberated.





