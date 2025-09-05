BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Inflation, Debt & War: The 2032 Crash Cycle Is Here—Nations Will FALL w/ Martin Armstrong
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
1190 views • 1 week ago

Inflation is rising, debt is spiraling out of control, and war drums are beating louder by the day. According to renowned forecaster Martin Armstrong, these are not isolated crises—they are the warning signs of the 2032 Crash Cycle, a global breakdown of fiat currencies, economies, and republics themselves. In this explosive interview, we dig into why governments are running out of options, why elites are pushing for war as a distraction, and how history shows we are entering the final stage of empire collapse. Follow Martin's at: https://armstrongeconomics.com To learn more about the Prep Like Noah Community please email [email protected] To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

