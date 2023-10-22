BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ole Dammegård, Emil Borg & Ulf Bittner - Kartläggning Israel - Palestina konflikt, skrämsel i Sverige och mycket mer
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
1
54 views • 10/22/2023

Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/directed-energy.html

https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-106717

Ole Dammegards hemsida:

https://lightonconspiracies.com/


One Small Town:

https://www.onesmalltown.org/

https://www.onesmalltown.se/


MUSIK: Sonya Hedenbratt, Låt hjärtat va med

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtAimKcMdgA


Läs ännu mera här

Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri

Läs även på Duck Duck Go

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web

SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Du finner ytterligare mera här

Ulf Bittner

Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU

http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/

SVERIGE GRANSKAS

https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER

https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Sverige

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)

SKYPE nr voulf56

whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
