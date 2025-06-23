BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exposing Big Pharma’s #1 WEAPON for Keeping You SICK w/ Dr. Edward Group
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
1731 views • 2 months ago


In this explosive episode, Dr. Edward Group joins me to expose Big Pharma’s #1 weapon for keeping you sick. We dive deep into the hidden transhumanist agenda, the spiritual war on your body, and why nearly every major illness traces back to toxic buildup in a single organ. Dr. Group reveals how nanotech, chemicals, parasites, and even mainstream supplements are silently wrecking your health, and what you can do to take back control. If you're ready to detox, wake up, and reclaim God’s temple — your body — this is a must-watch.Show more

Buy the Liver Cleanse: https://jiii.io/pdaooi & use promo code SETH to save 10%

Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

Visit https://TNUSA.com/MIA or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp

Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica
Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

